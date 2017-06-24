Names start coming in for phase three of Rushden Lakes

People who enjoy outdoor pursuits are likely to be pleased with the latest names revealed for the Rushden Lakes development.

Last week saw LXB, the developer behind the £140 million retail and leisure scheme, confirm more lettings for the site including Zizzi, Patisserie Valerie and Robert Goddard.

Inside the new M&S store at Rushden Lakes

And it has just added another two names to the list - AJ Cycles and Cotswold Outdoor - who will be part of phase three of the scheme.

A statement released by LXB this week said: “Since the last update in the announcement dated 14 June 2017, the group has exchanged two further pre-lets at Rushden Lakes to AJ Cycles and Cotswold Outdoor.

“AJ Cycles, an independent bicycle retailer, and Cotswold Outdoor, the outdoor leisure retailer, are to take 4,000sq ft and 6,000sq ft respectively within Phase 3.

“These lettings mean the group is now 29 per cent let with a further 34 per cent in solicitors’ hands.”

Tim Walton, CEO of LXB Adviser LLP said: “The lettings at Rushden Phase 3 bring us closer to triggering the cash receipt in respect of Phase 3 at Rushden Lakes.”

The first phase of Rushden Lakes is due to open this summer, with M&S confirming its new store will be opening on Friday, July 28.

Other big names due to open at the development include House of Fraser, Primark, Next and H&M.

The first phase of Rushden Lakes will also include the opening of the new wildlife visitor centre run by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust.

It is hoped work on the second phase, which includes a 14-screen cinema, more shops and more restaurants, will start later this year.

