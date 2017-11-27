Mutilated cat found on car roof in Northampton

Police are investigating after a pet cat was deliberately mutilated and then left near the owners’ home in Northampton.

The incident happened some time between 8pm on Saturday, November 18, and 8am on Sunday, November 19, in Mendip Road, Duston.

The cat was killed and mutilated before being placed on the top of a car in the street.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.