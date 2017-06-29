Music, comedy and fun for all ages during Rushden’s party week

More than 30 events are on the line-up for this year’s party week.

Rushden’s party week begins tomorrow (Friday) with the soap box derby in Hall Park.

And it will be followed by more than 30 events taking place in the lead up to Party in the Park on Saturday, July 8.

Party week will then conclude on Sunday, July 9, with the Six Week Community Choir at the Heritage Chapel in Rushden.

Free events include the Mainline Big Band at St Peter’s Church on Monday, July 3, organist Nicholas Martin at the Heritage Chapel on Tuesday, July 4, a comedy evening at Rushden Athletic Club on Wednesday, July 5, and an oompah band event at Rushden Bowls Club on Friday, July 7.

These are all free events, but tickets are needed for the comedy and oompah events.

Other events include the treasure trail, open days, discos, open gardens, High Street independents day, St Cecelia Singers concert, talent shows, drive a train, various exhibitions, tea dance and sing-alongs, teddy bears picnic, mop hockey, gardeners talk, ‘I Daniel Blake’ filmshow, junior choir and band and young artists display.

Some of the events have limited numbers and will need a ticket.

Party in the Park on Saturday, July 8, has a full afternoon and evening of events lined up for in the main arena and the walled garden at Hall Park.

Performers include the Stannage International Stunt Team, Coventry Corps of Drums and the evening will end with a disco and the boy bands tribute group ‘Undivided’.

A brochure with full details of the events is available or people can find out more about events taking place during the week on the Rushden Town Council website at www.rushdentowncouncil.gov.uk.

For more details, brochures or tickets, contact the town council on 01933 316216.