Mums nominate Kettering cafe for breastfeeding support award

A cafe has been shortlisted for a national award thanks to its efforts to support mums who breastfeed.

Bewiched Cafe in High Street, Kettering, is up for a Feed With Confidence award as part of Lansinoh’s celebrations of people and places which support breastfeeding mums.

One mum who nominated the cafe said: “Very friendly staff who bring drinks over when I’m feeding baby. Very comfortable seating.”

Bewiched founder Matt Fountain said: “It is a real honour for bewiched to be nominated for this award and totally down to the amazing team that work in store.

“They create such a positive and friendly environment for breast feeding.

“It is an important issue to us that all mothers feel confident in our stores to feed, as we fully understand a hungry baby won’t wait!”

In 2015, 776,950 babies were born in the UK but only 0.5 per cent of UK mums are breastfeeding their baby at 12 months, despite recommendations from the World Health Organisation to continue breastfeeding into a baby’s second year.

To understand if there is a stigma attached to breastfeeding in public, Lansinoh conducted research to gauge public opinion.

The new research quashed common misconceptions, revealing that the over 65s are the most accepting and that men are more comfortable with it than women.

Witnessing a woman breastfeeding in a cafe, restaurant or pub was uncomfortable for an average of 46 per cent of people.

Despite the most comfortable public spaces being revealed as the great outdoors, a surprising percentage of people still felt uncomfortable at the park (17 per cent) and beach (16 per cent).

The Feed With Confidence awards are supported by the Lansinoh Feed With Confidence Ambassador, Al Ferguson of The Dad Network.