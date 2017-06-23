Mum unhappy with changes to bus route starting next week due to Rushden Lakes

A mum is unhappy with changes being made to provide new bus links to Rushden Lakes which will affect her daughter getting to school.

Mum Emma Webb contacted the Northants Telegraph after finding out the bus route her daughter uses to get from Grangeway in Rushden to The Ferrers School is changing from next week.

The changes have been made to create new links for Rushden Lakes

Instead of being able to get a direct bus, her daughter will now have to get two buses to school and the cost of a return will double from £2 to £4.

Emma said: “The only option my daughter has now is a bus from Grangeway at 7.30am to Skinner’s Hill and then wait for another bus to Higham Ferrers which will get her there at 7.58am - 50 minutes before she starts school.”

She thinks other students will be affected by the changes, as well as many elderly people and those who use the route to get to work.

Emma says numerous complaints have been made to Stagecoach and she has contacted ward councillor Michael Tye to see if he can help with the situation.

Peter Bone MP has also been contacted about the changes.

A spokesman for Stagecoach Midlands said: “Stagecoach will be providing new links to Rushden Lakes as part of section 106 developer funding for the benefit of many passengers.

“In conjunction with Northamptonshire County Council, Crown Estate (owners of Rushden Lakes) and Stagecoach Midlands the X46/X47 will be diverted into Rushden Lakes to provide a half hourly service from Raunds, Higham Ferrers, Wellingborough, Earls Barton and Northampton.

“Route 49/50 will also serve the site providing a half hourly service for people living in Kettering, Barton Seagrave, Burton Latimer, Finedon and Irthlingborough.

“Route 50 will also provide hourly links from Bedford and Sharnbrook.

“The services start on June 25 as part of our contractual commitments and to allow staff to use routes X46/X47/49/50 to access the site for their induction/training.

“In order to provide the service to Rushden Lakes it has been necessary to divert the X46/X47 from Irchester and Grangeway.

“This however will continue to be served with a new route 14, running hourly between Wellingborough and Rushden via Irchester and Grangeway with section 106 developer funded financial support.

“We will look at specific school journeys for the start of the 2017/18 academic year to see what we can do to improve connections for students.

“The package of services to Rushden Lakes provides valuable links for people getting to work and a great opportunity for people to visit the shops when they open later in the summer.”