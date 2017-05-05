Mum’s fight to stop bad parking outside Corby school

A mum is calling for drivers to stop putting children’s lives at risk outside a Corby school.

Dianne Webb is urging people who park near Beanfield Primary School in Corby to do so legally and considerately, and to slow down when driving past the site.

Last year's protest by pupils outside Beanfield Primary School in Corby

She has been in touch with numerous authorities about the problem, including the police, but she feels not enough is being done so she contacted the Northants Telegraph to highlight the issue further.

Dianne said: “Someone is going to get killed.

“I am trying everything I can think of to prevent that happening.”

The problem has resulted in several posts online from parents, including this Facebook post which said: “There are hundreds of children going in and out of that school everyday and yet not one of you consider them.

“You are playing with people’s lives just to get a little closer to the school, all because you can’t be bothered walking or speeding because you’re running late (get up earlier).

“Each one of you is putting our children and your own at risk, what is it going to take before you learn?”

However, parking problems are nothing new for the school.

It has made numerous attempts in recent years to tackle it, including pupils holding a protest against parents parking inappropriately outside the school last year.

School principal Leyton Smith said: “We have up to 700 students leaving our school every day and over the last five years there have been two accidents and a few near misses outside the school.

“As a school we work extremely hard to educate our students on road safety to equip our children with the knowledge and understanding of how to negotiate traffic on the way to and from school, particularly during the darker nights and mornings.

“However, the one thing that we find difficult is the small percentage of people parking inappropriately outside the school.

“We support Dianne’s campaign 100 per cent and anything that will help protect the safety of all of our students at Beanfield.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Some concerns have been raised about parking problems outside of Beanfield Primary School in Corby and we have been out to investigate possible solutions.

“We will continue to liaise with all partners and relevant parties to see what can be done to help.”

Sergeant Jon Hodgson from Northants Police said: “We are working with Beanfield Primary School and the local community to educate drivers about safer parking and encourage responsible parking outside the school.

“PCSOs will be carrying out extra patrols in the area and will be speaking to anyone parking inappropriately.

“Anyone who continues to park in such a way or is causing an obstruction or parking dangerously will be given a fixed penalty notice.

“I would encourage parents to leave a bit more time and park further away to ease congestion outside the school and help make the area safer for children, parents and other road users.”