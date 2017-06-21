Mum calls for more safety measures on Rushton road after son, 10, hit by car

A mum is calling for more safety measures on the road outside a popular attraction where her 10-year-old son was hit by a car.

Judith Tipney-Hicks was on the last day of a holiday with her family when they visited Triangular Lodge in Rushton.

After looking round the English Heritage site, they went to cross the road back to the layby opposite where their car was parked when the accident happened.

Mum Judith said: “We looked carefully and waited to cross.

“Believing it to be safe my husband, mother-in-law and son stepped into the road.

“All I remember is that a red car came, swerved and Samuel was rolled at great speed, a great distance across the road diagonally onto the pavement.

“It felt to me like time froze for a moment, then I heard a sound from Samuel and breathed a sigh of relief.”

Another driver stopped, called an ambulance and attended to Samuel and her mother-in-law until the emergency services arrived.

A member of staff from Triangular Lodge also came out to help.

Judith praised the ambulance crew, air ambulance and hospital staff who took great care of them.

While being grateful that Samuel’s injuries were serious bruises, grazes, a chipped tooth and nothing worse, Judith added: “That car could have killed three members of my family in that moment.”

Judith said the driver involved waited at the scene and while she does not hold what happened against him, she says something needs to be done to stop this happening again.

She believes visibility on the left is limited and added: “I would not like this to happen to anyone else.

“I feel that it could at any time if no road safety measures are taken.”

Judith hopes highlighting the spot where it happened will make drivers more aware on this stretch of road.

Area Manager East for English Heritage Heather Redmond said: “This was a very upsetting incident and our thoughts are with the young boy who was involved.

“We do share Mrs Tipney-Hicks’ concerns and have previously asked for the speed limit to be reduced on that stretch of road.

“We will be liaising with the appropriate authorities to see how safety can be improved.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Road safety is a priority for the council and we monitor the network constantly to see how it could be improved.

“We will consider the accident report to examine the cause and try and identify potential solutions.

“The Speed Limit Review Panel meets on a monthly basis, where requests for speed limit changes are assessed.

“However there would need to be an official request – in this case it would either be from English Heritage or the parish council.

“It must be noted that this does not guarantee that the request would be approved as a number of factors would need to be taken into consideration.”