Mum attacked while waiting to collect children from Kettering school

A woman was assaulted in Cross Street, Kettering, while waiting to pick her children up from school.

The woman was in a parked car waiting for her children to come out from school at about 3.05pm on Friday (September 15) when she was approached by a known man who reached through the car window.

A police spokemsan said: “He grabbed hold of her and pulled her by the arm while shouting at her.

“The man then left the scene.

“The woman was not injured in the incident but was left shaken by it.”

The offender was a white man, wearing a grey tracksuit and carried a ruck sack on his back.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information about it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.