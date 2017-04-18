Mum attacked by dog in Kettering town centre

A mum was attacked by a dog while walking with her two children and pet dog in Kettering.

The attack happened in High Street, close to McDonalds, at about 4.45pm on Sunday, April 9.

A police spokesman said: “The offender’s dog, which was off its lead, gripped the victim’s dog around the neck and when removed it then scratched and pushed at the woman’s leg causing a large scratch and bruising.”

The dog owner was described as white, aged about 30, 6ft with a stocky build.

He has a large ginger dog called Monty.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.