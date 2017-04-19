MP: ‘Man who raped Kettering woman shouldn’t have been allowed into the UK’

The MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone has said foreigners with a criminal record should not be allowed to enter the country.

His comments come after yesterday’s court case, which saw a Romanian jailed for raping a woman in Kettering less than two weeks after entering the UK.

Philip Hollobone.

Florin Moraru was on licence for a crime in Romania and Mr Hollobone says anyone with a criminal past should be refused entry.

He said: “This was a vicious, horrendous and vile crime, which has tainted our town.

“My heart goes out to the victim.

“Foreign nationals with criminal records should be barred from ever coming to Britain.

“Foreign nationals who commit crimes in the UK should serve their prison sentences in full back in their country of origin and never be allowed to re-enter the UK.

“I am afraid that whilst we remain in the EU, EU nationals with criminal records are free to travel from one EU country to another, but once we leave we can get back control of our borders and we could put a stop to free movement for criminals.”

Moraru was jailed for 10 years and eight months for the brutal attack.