MP impressed by work at Thrapston school

A school for children whose education needs cannot be met by mainstream teaching received a visit from a VIP.

Progress Schools earlier this year moved next door to the East Northamptonshire Council buildings in Thrapston, after relocating from Kettering.

And East Northants MP Tom Pursglove dropped by recently to see the work which goes on there.

A school spokesman said: “With some fantastic new classrooms opposite the Nene Leisure Centre, we have been thoroughly utilising the facilities on offer to provide a positive future for our students.

“This September, local MP Tom Pursglove came to see what it’s really like for a student at Progress Schools.

“We also had a guest from the East Northamptonshire Council and both joined in with a BTEC Road Safety session, one of our many unique qualifications that give our learners real life skills.

“Skills that aid them in securing their chosen careers come the time they finish Year 11.

“Everyone joined in discussion surrounding what it means to be a Member of Parliament and what a typical day in the job entails.

“Staff and students were also able to suggest things they would like to see within their local area, including encouraging a safer neighbourhood and keeping the Corby Urgent Care Centre open, something Tom feels passionate about for Thrapston and the surrounding areas.

“When opening in a new area, it’s not uncommon for the local community to be unaware of the work we do.

“Students who attend alternative provisions are often perceived negatively, so with this stereotype instantly in the minds of passers-by, it’s sometimes hard to remember that these young people just need a place that provides a different kind of support to mainstream education.

“Here at Progress Schools we open up opportunities for all who attend, from BTECs and functional skills, work experience and wellbeing, physical education and creative subjects – we cover a broad curriculum to give everyone the best chance possible for their next steps.

“We each found it to be an inspiring morning for staff and students alike and would like to thank Tom for his visit.

Mr Pursglove said: “I hugely enjoyed my visit to your school in Thrapston and was hugely impressed by the hard-working staff and pupils – keep up the great work!”