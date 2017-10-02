Mountain bike stolen in Burton Latimer

A bike was stolen from the garden of a Burton Latimer house.

The black and blue mountain bike was taken from the house in High Street at some point between 5pm on Friday, September 15 and 7am the following morning. Police have released details today (Monday).

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.