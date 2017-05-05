Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Wellingborough

A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a road accident near Wellingborough.

Medics from the Magpas air ambulance service landed in fields south of the town at about 6.30pm yesterday (Thursday, May 4) to treat a man who had been injured in a motorcycle collision.

Magpas doctor Vijayasankar and paramedic Alex Pearce assessed the patient, in his 20s, who had suffered multiple injuries including a serious one to his leg.

The team sedated the man at the scene, which allowed them to splint the injury before they accompanied him to University Hospital Coventry via land ambulance.

The patient was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.

An EMAS paramedic crew and Northamptonshire Police were also in attendance.