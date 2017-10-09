Motorcycle rider killed in collision on Northamptonshire road

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car at the weekend.

The 26-year-old rider was on a Yamaha motorbike travelling from the direction of Sibbertoft when he was in collision with a Mini, travelling from Market Harborough, at the crossroads of Naseby Road and Longhold Road in Clipston.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and the Mini driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment.

The collision occurred shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday (October 7).

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.