Motorbike stolen from University of Northampton campus

Thieves broke through a heavy padlock and chain and stole a motorbike from a car park.

The red Suzuki GSR 600 was stolen from the University of Northampton, Boughton Green Road, at some point between 10am on Saturday, January 28 and 10pm on Tuesday, January 31.

It was locked with a heavy duty padlock and chain, but these were stolen with the bike.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the bike being stolen or in use since it was taken.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.