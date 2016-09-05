Motorbike rider dies in Rushden crash

A 22-year-old man has died after coming off his motorbike in Rushden.

The accident happened at about 11.30pm on Friday (September 2) in Newton Road, close to the junction with Oswald Road.

The victim, who was on a Triumph motorcycle, lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown and was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.