Motorbike and power tools stolen in Broughton burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Broughton.
The incident took place between 11pm on Monday (July 31) and 7am the following morning at the garage of a property in Cransley Hill.
The garage was broken into and items including a blue Honda motorbike (pictured), a Stihl chainsaw, a Hitachi nail gun and a Bosch drill were stolen.
Anyone who has information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.