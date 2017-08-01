More than 40,000 people explore the wetlands as visitor centre opens at Rushden Lakes

More than 40,000 visited the Nene Wetlands at Rushden Lakes this weekend.

The Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire (BCN) opened its visitor centre on Saturday, and it proved very popular with people of all ages.

The visitor centre has views over the lake

The trust’s Nene Wetlands manager Simon Gardner said: “The opening weekend of the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre was a very busy one as we welcomed over 40,000 people into the Nene Wetlands over the two days.

“Our visitors told us how much they enjoyed the combined wildlife and retail experience on the site and feedback about the visitor centre was excellent - the first visitor centre for the Wildlife Trust in Northamptonshire.

“Some customers asked us if they could volunteer with the trust at the centre and on the site as a ranger; although we signed up a few people we are still looking for more volunteers to assist us in the gift shop and providing information about the Nene Wetlands to our visitors.”

As well as providing information about the wildlife at the site and walks around the lake, the visitor centre is selling a range of Wildlife Trust goods.

The visitor centre opened on Saturday

The hedgehog houses have proved very popular since the centre opened, as well as the trust’s branded souvenir range, the recycled plastic bottle WTBCN embossed bookmarks, torches and pens.

Anyone who would like to give up some time and volunteer with the trust at Rushden Lakes can contact Viktoria Marta on 01933 779587 or send an email to Viktoria.Marta@wildlifebcn.org for more information about the voluntary roles available.