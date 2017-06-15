More than £4,000 raised so far by #challenge439 for Corby hospice

People in Corby have already raised more than £4,000 in support of #challenge439 for Lakelands Hospice.

The hospice is hoping as many people as possible will get involved to smash this year’s target of £10,000 and they are well on their way.

Staff at Asda in Corby getting involved with the fundraising

All funds raised in June will help the hospice provide more nights of care through its Hospice at Home team, which offers high quality nursing care for the terminally ill who live in the Corby area and want to be at home in the last weeks of their lives.

This is the third year of the fundraiser, with #challenge439 representing the number of people supported by the Hospice at Home team since it was launched.

Since #challenge439 started, more than £4,000 has been raised by events including bag packing in Asda and Tesco Extra, which raised more than £1,500 in total.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for Lakelands Hospice, said: “We had a very special visitor on Sunday at Asda, Rosina Howe our Hospice at Home nurse came to say hello to our volunteers and thanked them for rising to our #challenge439.

Bag packing at Tesco in Corby

“Rosina explained to our young volunteers on the day how much their hard work will help our nurses deliver more nights of care.

“A massive shout-out to Sarah Rae and Michaela Haislip, both aged only 10-years-old - they bag packed for a total of 12 hours over the weekend.

“Thank you to all our helpers and volunteers who came and supported us at both store events, including Lesley’s School of Dance mums and dancers - you are all Lakelands Legends.”

Marina also thanked Corby Girlguiding for their help with the bag packing and Aaron Vidgeon, owner of AV Computer Services (UK) Ltd, who donated a further £300 after being impressed by their efforts.

Asda in Corby is supporting #challenge439

Other events for #challenge439 include a party night hosted by Janice Hankins of Co-operative Funeralcare, which raised £812.35, and £296.41 raised by a comedy night hosted by The Holiday Inn.

A week of collections held at Castle Bingo and organised by one of the hospice’s long standing volunteers Maggie Bremner raised £1,072.33.

More than 60 collecting boxes are also at locations across Corby town being filled with loose change from the people of Corby, with the number of people and businesses taking part rising daily.

But there are still 17 days to go so plenty of time to get involved.

The Co-op party night for #challenge439

Events planned for the rest of the month include a sponsored 44-hour walk by Martin Norton from No Limits and Lakelands’ fundraising manager Paul Marlow, a raffle and coffee morning hosted by Bella Knit, and manager of Lloyds Bank Corby David Renshaw completing a sponsored bike ride along with staff members inside their branch for one week.

The fundraising team also has store events including bag packing at M&S Foodhall on Saturday (June 17) and Morrisons on Sunday, June 25.

Marina said the challenge is going ‘brilliantly’ so far, but added: “What are you waiting for?

“Be wacky, creative or zany and rise to the #challenge439.”