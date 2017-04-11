More than 200 people attend blessing of refurbished Polish church in Corby

Officers from Northants Police were among those invited to attend the blessing of a church which has undergone months of refurbishment.

Community engagement officers from the county force recently attended the Polish church of St Joseph the Worker in Rockingham Road, Corby.

More than 200 people attended the Mass

DC Rachel Packman and PC Christian Buckenham attended the Mass organised to celebrate the blessing of the church after the community had spent many months refurbishing it.

More than 200 people were there, including the Rt Rev Peter Doyle, Monsignor Stefan Wylezek and Father Ryszard Taraszka, as well as numerous members of the community and representatives from all faiths.

Rachel said: “It was an honour to be invited to such an important event for the Corby Polish community - we were made to feel very welcome and enjoyed meeting so many people from the local community.”