More than 2,500 tins collected so far by Wellingborough Homes for food bank

Wellingborough Homes has raised a quarter of its 10,000 tin target for the the town’s food bank.

In month two of its campaign, Wellingborough Homes has so far raised more than 25 per cent of its 10,000 tin target raising 2,528 tins from June to July.

Wellingborough Homes is hoping to collect 10,000 tins by December

The tins are being donated to The Daylight Centre in Wellingborough in celebration of Wellingborough Homes’ tenth birthday in December.

The July tin total was supported by local businesses throughout Wellingborough, including Lonsdale Direct Solutions who donated 419 tins and Co-op Distribution Centre in Coventry who have in total donated more than 800 tins to the cause throughout both June and July.

Jonathon Marriott, commercial sirector at Lonsdale Direct Solutions, said: “We are proud that as part of our own centenary commemorations we have been able to help Wellingborough Homes with their support of the Daylight Centre.

“As a Wellingborough business, we believe it is important to be involved with good causes locally, and this will make a real difference to local people in need.”

The tins are delivered in batches of 500 to the Daylight Centre, and with each batch there is enough to create food packages for 20 families.

Jo Savage, chief executive of Wellingborough Homes, said: “We are delighted to be making such a difference to our local community as we move into our 10th year of providing great services and high quality living environments.

“Sadly, there are high numbers of people throughout Wellingborough in need of food and a safe environment such as the Daylight Centre and we feel extremely proud to be supporting an organisation that helps those who need it.

“We are continually grateful to those organisations and those in our communities who are helping us reach our target for this wonderful cause.

“As we move into August, we already have many organisations, locally and nationally, who will be donating either tins or cash in order for us to meet our target.

“As well as this, our staff are working hard as one team to do all they can for the people in our community.”

Anyone can donate to the cause by visiting the customer contact centre in Thompson Court, which is located next to Morrisons in Wellingborough, and using the donation trolley.

Anyone who donates towards the ‘tin target’ can join the conversation on Twitter by using #WHTinTarget.

Any organisations who would like to get involved with this campaign can contact sophie.rogers@whomes.org or call 01933 231355.