More than £2,000 raised by Great Doddington curry and quiz night

People put their brains to the test and helped raise more than £2,000 at a charity curry and quiz night.

Great Doddington Memorial Hall was packed for the fundraiser on Saturday in support of Breast Cancer Now and the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI).

As well as the quiz and curry, there was a raffle and bar to help boost the amount of money raised on the night.

The event was particularly special for Tim and Sarah Ellwood, who are in training for the London Marathon in April.

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer on the weekend of last year’s marathon.

Since then, her treatment has included two operations, six rounds of chemotherapy and she faces numerous sessions of radiotherapy.

Tim spoke at the event to explain why it was so important for them to raise money for Breast Cancer Now, which funds research into the disease.

And writing on their Justgiving page, Sarah said: “No family should have to face this horrible disease and everything that comes with it.

“Please help us raise valuable funds so that in the future, no family will have to go through what we have been through, and continue to face on a daily basis.”

The fundraiser raised more than £2,000, which will be split between the two charities.

If you would like to support Tim and Sarah as they prepare to take on the London Marathon, you can make a donation