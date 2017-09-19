More than 1,200 children expected at Corby’s ‘Kids of Steel’ event

More than 1,200 youngsters will swim, cycle and run their way around a mini-triathlon held by Corby’s Tata Steel.

The Tata Kids of Steel triathlon event will take place at Corby’s International Pool on Friday (September 22).

Schoolchildren aged between eight and 13, regardless of ability or experience, will gather from across the town to take part in the 11th annual event, which consists of swimming 50m, a traffic-free cycle of 1,000m and finally a run of approximately 400m.

All the equipment is provided, including bikes and helmets, so children only need to bring their swimming and running kit.

Every child that takes part receives a medal in recognition of their achievement, in addition to a T-shirt.

A Tata spokesman said: “Tata Kids of Steel event is part of Tata Steel’s Community Partnership Programme, in which the company strives to enrich the communities in which it operates and aims to encourage children to adopt a healthier lifestyle through sport and exercise, by working in partnership with the local community.

“The series has enabled more than 50,000 children to participate in triathlon since it was launched by Tata Steel and the British Triathlon Federation in 2007.

“This event is being delivered in partnership with the official charity of British Triathlon, the Triathlon Trust and volunteer young leaders from local schools and employees from Tata Steel’s site in Corby will ensure the day runs safely and smoothly.”