More than 1,000 tins donated in first month of appeal by Wellingborough Homes

More than 1,000 tins of food have been donated in the first month of an appeal supporting vulnerable people in Wellingborough.

At the start of June, Wellingborough Homes announced that in celebration of its 10th birthday in December, they are aiming to get 10,000 tins of food for The Daylight Centre in Wellingborough and its food bank.

More than 1,000 tins have been donated so far

In the first month, they have already raised 12 per cent of their ‘tin target’ with 1,225 tins of food – many of which have already been delivered to the centre.

So far in 2017, the Daylight Centre has supplied more than 750 food parcels and has had about 600 visits per month so each tin will be greatly received.

Paul Adams, manager of The Daylight Centre, said: “We are truly grateful for all the donations that have been already donated to the 10th anniversary appeal.

“Each tin really does make a difference, supporting vulnerable people in our local community.”

Some of the donations

Jo Savage, chief executive of Wellingborough Homes, said: “As an organisation we are very proud that as one team, we have been able to give something back and support our local community.

“We could not have raised this amount of tins in our first month without help from the Co-op Distribution Centre in Coventry who supplied us with over 600 tins, as well as local businesses from the Wellingborough Business Network who also donated.”

Anyone can donate to the cause by visiting the housing association’s customer contact centre at Thompson Court, which is located next to Morrisons in Wellingborough by using the donation trolley.

Anyone who donates towards the ‘tin target’ can keep up-to-date with its progress by searching for #WHTinTarget on Twitter.

Any organisations who would like to get involved with the campaign can send an email to sophie.rogers@whomes.org or call 01933 231355.