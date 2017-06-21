More than 1,000 switch energy suppliers after Corby Council partnership

More than 1,000 households in Corby have switched their energy bills to an independent supplier since they launched their partnership with the borough council in March.

Robin Hood Energy is a not-for-profit independent energy supplier, established by Nottingham City Council in 2015 with the aim to provide customers throughout the UK with gas and electricity at the lowest possible price.

Working in partnership with Corby Council the energy supplier has now launched its services in Corby in order to help provide affordable energy to customers while contributing to tackling fuel poverty.

Chairman of the Robin Hood Energy board Cllr Alan Clark said: “Robin Hood Energy aim to provide a straight-forward, honest service and promise that all their communication will be jargon-free.

“We promise to work hard to keep our energy prices competitive to help our customers save money on their energy bills.”

Corby Council’s lead member for housing, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “We are very pleased to see that so many people have decided to swap their energy supplier to Robin Hood Energy, which aims to get the lowest price for customers and help us tackle fuel poverty.

“With the everyday strains on our purse strings and the continued economic uncertainties we face, every saving counts.”

The money that Robin Hood Energy makes from supplying energy will be used to cover their overheads and any surplus is used to help lower energy prices and tackle fuel poverty.