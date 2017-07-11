More lives saved in Northamptonshire thanks to organ donors...but more are still needed

The number of people living in Northamptonshire currently known to be alive thanks to organ transplants has reached 548.

This figure is revealed by NHS Blood and Transplant, whose annual Transplant Activity Report, published today, shows the UK-wide number of people alive thanks to transplants has reached the milestone figure of 50,000.

NHS Blood and Transplant is now urging people in Northamptonshire to help even more people to survive by joining the NHS Organ Donor Register.

More people are alive thanks to transplants because of improving survival rates and increased public commitment to donation. In Northamptonshire, the number of people on the Organ Donor Register has increased by 29% over the past five years. There are now 285,748 people on the register in Northamptonshire, compared to 220,901 five years ago.

Anyone can sign up as a donor on the NHS Organ Donor Register. How old you are or any existing medical conditions shouldn’t stop you from signing up. You could save or transform up to nine people’s lives by donating your organs when you die and help even more by donating tissue.

The public support for donation also means more people in Northamptonshire are receiving lifesaving and life-enhancing transplants. Last year 46 people in Northamptonshire had transplants, compared to 38 five years ago.

Despite the record-breaking public commitment to donation, there is still a shortage of organ donors. Nationally, three people still die a day in need of a transplant. There are still around 6,400 people currently waiting for a transplant. This is a particular need for people to register from black and Asian backgrounds. People from the same ethnic background are more likely to be a match but there are not enough black and Asian donors.

Sally Johnson, director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “More people than ever in Northamptonshire are committing to organ donation and that is saving more lives than ever. It’s amazing to picture all the people now alive today thanks to organ donation and think of all the families and children who have grown up thanks to donors.

“We’re seeing more and more people committing to donation and the good results of our close work with hospitals. Our specialist nurses in organ donation are now almost always involved in discussions with families over organ donation.

“However there is still a long way to go. Around three people still die a day in need of a transplant. Every one of those people who died could be a mother or a father, a daughter or a son, who might be alive today.

“Families tell us donation is a source of pride that helps them in their grieving process. We don’t want anyone in Northamptonshire to miss the opportunity to save lives through organ donation. Please join the NHS Organ Donor Register. It only takes two minutes.”

You can join the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk