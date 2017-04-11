More cats dumped outside animal charity in Little Irchester

Volunteers found two frightened cats abandoned in a cage outside an animal rescue charity today (Tuesday).

Annie Marriott discovered the animals outside the gates for Animals In Need at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester this morning.

It comes only a month after three adult cats were dumped in a cardboard box outside the charity’s base.

Annie said: “I opened the gates at 6.45am to find yet more cats left at the gates.

“No cover over them and it was a chilly night.

“Two very frightened cats cowered inside the crate in good condition apart from being covered in their own faeces so I believe they have been there for some time.

“I locked up last night at around 7pm after doing a swan rescue so they could have been left between 7pm and 6.45am.”

Annie is baffled as to why people would abandon animals like this, and she added: “Why don’t people ask for help?

“Why can’t people just speak to us?”

The charity rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals each year.

