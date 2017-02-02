More car parking spaces at Kettering Crematorium after £120,000 extension

A £120,000 extension to Kettering Creamtorium’s car park has been completed.

The work has provided an additional 52 spaces and improves traffic flow within the grounds.

The crematorium team.

It comes following the £2m improvement works to Kettering Crematorium in 2013 which included a new larger Edgar Newman chapel.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We have been seeing increasing numbers of mourners attending services at the crematorium.

“For the busier services this was causing difficulties with parking and so these additional car parking spaces will alleviate this and remove the stress of trying to find available parking at an already stressful time.”

The car park improvements come just months after Kettering Crematorium was announced as a finalist in the Good Funeral Guide’s Crematorium of the Year Award.

The Crematorium was also awarded a Gold Standard from the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM), while the cemetery service received a Silver Award.

Cllr Mark Rowley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Kettering Council consistently maintains a high level of service for users of its crematorium facilities.

“We recognised that following the improvements to the buildings, our improved chapels were being used by even more people.

“Providing these additional car parking facilities ensures that visitors to our crematorium can focus on the purpose of their visit and not have to worry about where they can park.”