Money stolen from car in Barton Seagrave

A car was broken into in a gated driveway in Barton Seagrave early today (Wednesday).

A man was seen acting suspiciously in Hogarth Drive, between 3am and 3.10am.

Following a search of the area a police dog recovered a number of envelopes.

They contained a quantity of monies that are believed to be sports subs, along with a Morrisons card.

The suspect was described as wearing what may have been a black and blue lightweight jacket and light grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.