A blaze in Kettering which saw a mobility scooter go up in flames is being treated as a suspected arson attack.

Northants Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident shortly after 2.30am this morning (Monday) in Leicester Close.

Two fire appliances attended the incident, which destroyed the scooter and saw the fire spread to a large conifer and two empty timber sheds before being put out.

Witnesses should contact police on 101.