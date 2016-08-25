MISSING VERONICA: Investigators to visit Notting Hill

The search for a missing Kettering teen will continue this weekend at one of the country’s largest carnivals.

Officers hunting for Veronica Sbircea will be out at the Notting Hill Carnival looking for the 15-year-old who has now not been seen for a month.

One of London’s biggest annual events, the street carnival is thought to be of interest to 15-year-old Veronica and there may be a chance she will attend.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hitchon, one of a team of detectives working to locate her, said: “It has been a month since Veronica left home and since we have had any real sightings of her.

“We are exploring every possible avenue to locate her and believe there may be a chance she will attend the carnival as it is of interest to her friends.

“We’ve sent leaflets to our Met colleagues and will be briefing the officers, who will be on the ground, to keep an eye out for Veronica.”

Despite making arrests in the case, DI Hitchon is keen to stress the need for anyone with any information to contact the police. He said: “We have not located Veronica, we have not spoken to her or had any confirmed sightings of her. We therefore desperately need her to contact the police so that we can make sure she is safe.

“It’s very concerning that for someone who is very active on social media and was seen on public transport several times in the 24-hours before she went missing, there is absolutely nothing since. This clear absence of any activity is very worrying and we really need her to make contact.”

Veronica was last seen on Thursday, 28 July, at about 5.15pm, in the Brixton Road area of south London.

“She sometimes goes by the name of Rachel, is white, 5ft, with long straight black hair and brown eyes.

Although missing from Kettering, she is originally from the London area, and attended Kingsmead School in Southbury Road, Enfield.