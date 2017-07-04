Missing teenager believed to be staying in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for a teenager who is missing from home to contact them to let them know he is safe and well.

Charlie Stray, 16, was last seen on June 13 and is believed to be staying in the Wellingborough area.

He is white, 5ft 5in, of slim build and has short, mousey coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, jeans and black/blue Nike trainers.

Officers are appealing for Charlie to make contact with them to let them know he is safe and well.

Charlie, anyone who knows where he is, or who believes they may have seen him in recent weeks, is asked to contact police on 101.