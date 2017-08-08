Missing teenage girl believed to be in Wellingborough area

Have your say

Police are appealing for a teenager who has gone missing from home to contact them.

Megan French, 15, left home in Nottinghamshire on Friday, August 4, and is believed to be in the Wellingborough area.

Officers are urging Megan to contact them and let them know she is safe and well.

They are also asking for the public’s help in trying to locate her.

Megan is white, about 5ft 2in, with shoulder-length straight, blonde/grey hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing black jeans, a black crop top and white trainers when she went missing.

Megan, or anyone who knows of her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101.