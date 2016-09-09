Missing Kettering girl found safe and well

Missing 15-year-old Kettering schoolgirl Veronica Sbircea has been found safe and well in south London.

A statement from Northants Police said this afternoon: “We would like to thank the public and the media for their help and support during the investigation to find her.

“A man was arrested in London in connection with the investigation and released on bail pending further inquiries.

“Five other men previously arrested remain on bail.

“We are unable to provide any further information at this stage.”