Missing elderly woman sadly found deceased in Northamptonshire field

A missing 73-year-old woman from Northamptonshire has sadly been found dead, police say.

Geraldine Turner, from Old Stratford, who had been missing since Monday morning (June 19), was found in a field near Grafton Regis after 9pm yesterday.

Officers have prepared a report for the coroner and are currently not treating her death as suspicious.

Northamptonshire Police say they would like to thank the public for their help in sharing the appeal and to Northants Search and Rescue team for their assistance.