Minister warns Corby of her table tennis skills

A government minister told Parliament she would love to come and play table tennis in Corby.

During a session in the House of Commons, the town’s MP Tom Pursglove told ministers that he had visited the new Corby Smash Table Tennis Centre in Brunel Road and invited Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Tracey Crouch to the centre for a game.

He said: “I recently had an opportunity to visit the Corby Smash Table Tennis Centre and see those excellent new facilities, and also to meet the staff and volunteers who work there. What steps are the Government taking to promote the sport, and does the Minister fancy coming along for a game when she is next in the area?

Miss Crouch said: “I would love to come and visit, but I should warn my honourable friend that I am not sure whether my officials would allow me to do so. The last time I visited a table tennis event, I got a bit over-competitive with some table-tennis-playing pensioners.”

The table tennis centre was launched in February after receiving a grant from the sport’s governing body, Table Tennis England.

The state-of-the-art club features a wooden sprung floor used at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and lighting good enough to host a World Championship final.

It has eight tables for two star competition and 15 for basic coaching.

The driving force behind the scheme is club chairman Colin Wilson – a former Commonwealth Games silver medallist – whose idea was to demonstrate that it is possible to run a privately-owned full-time table tennis facility on a commercial basis in the way a gym would do.