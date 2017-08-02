Mini summer fete in Cranford to showcase local businesses run by women

Have your say

A mini summer fete is being held this weekend to promote local businesses run by women.

The event is taking place between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday (August 5) in Cranford Village Hall with free entry.

Stalls include Polka Dot crafts and vintage, SC Jewellery, Keepsake and Whimsy, Forever Living and Higgedly Piggedly.

There will be mini treatments from Neals Yard Remedies as well.

To complete the afternoon there will be a pop-up vintage tearoom provided by Ria’s Rosy Lee and a raffle.

If the event is successful, it is hoped to become a regular event to showcase more businesses.

For more details contact Ria by emailing riarosy@outlook.com or calling 07771 884120.