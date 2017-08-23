Mini-moto bikes stolen from Corby house

Two mini-moto bikes were stolen from a property in North Cape Walk, Corby, on Saturday evening (August 19).

A green 49cc bike with a gold coloured exhaust and a red 49cc pit bike with a black exhaust were taken from the garden sometime between 7pm and 10pm.

Both bikes had the number 27 on them.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen bikes, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.