Milestone for Wellingborough firm as work progresses on £3 million production facility

A topping out ceremony has been held by a Wellingborough firm as work progresses on its new £3 million production facility.

The completion of the highest point of construction was a moment which was eagerly anticipated by the project team at Tingdene Homes.

The building work is part of expansion plans by the firm which manufacturers bespoke residential park homes and holiday lodges.

The expansion has been progressing as planned and following the topping out ceremony, will soon see the walls completed to the structure shown in the picture followed by the next stage of breaking through into the existing building.

Being constructed to the side of the main factory will be maintenance, offline production and stores facilities.

On the opposite side of the building the creation of new office facilities in the former warehouse area is well under way.

Once complete, the main production area will be opened up to house two production lines in place of the current one, allowing for increased efficiency for the future.

Jamie Wilkins, facilities manager for Tingdene Homes, said: “We have been planning this expansion and upgrade works for a few years and it is great to see our vision now coming to fruition.

“It has taken quite some organisation to undertake the works without it affecting our production output and we certainly wouldn’t have achieved it without the support of our dedicated production and maintenance teams.

“As each month progresses new parts of the site are being handed over to ourselves from the contractors and new equipment and machinery is being ordered, delivered and installed.

“It’s a busy time at the moment for us, but it will be worth it when it is all finished and we end up with one of the most modern and efficient production lines in the industry.”

Tingdene Homes has more than 47 years of manufacturing experience.

It is based in Wellingborough and supports the local community with jobs for various skills.

The expansion offers the opportunity for further employment opportunities once it is complete this autumn.