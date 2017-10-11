Midwife Melissa gearing up for Indian adventure

A Kettering General Hospital midwife is planning to cycle hundreds of miles across India to raise money for cancer charities.

Melissa Gurr, is taking on the challenge as the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives she has undertaken to raise money for various cancer charities in memory of her father, Chris Gurr, who died of cancer age 58 in 1992.

Melissa, 49, from Wollaston, is raising money for Women V Cancer – a charity which organises cycle challenges to raise money for three British cancer charities - Breast Cancer Care, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust and Ovarian Cancer Action.

She plans to cycle 450km (270 miles) from Delhi to Jaipur in November 2018 along with other riders who have signed up to the charity challenge.

She needs to raise £3,200 by August 2018 to take part in the challenge and would like to exceed this target so there is more money going to the charities.

She said: “Having lost my father to cancer aged 58, I have strived to raise money for cancer charities for years.

“Many people in my life have been affected by this disease and the more people we help to survive the disease the better.

“Over the last three years I have done a 26 mile moon walk and for have taken part in a Ride the Night 100km cycle ride twice.

“Due to my links to maternity I have raised money for women’s charities and this will be my third charity event.”

To sponsor Melissa, visit her Justgiving page.