Mental health pop-up shop in Kettering

Kettering Futures Partnership is holding a pop-up shop at the Newlands Shopping Centre as part of World Mental Health Awareness Day.

The stall at the Gold Street entrance will be open from 10am until 4pm on Tuesday, October 10, with a ‘Workplace Wellbeing’ theme.

Local organisations such as Kettering Mind, Credit Union, CAB, British Red Cross, Groundwork, First for Wellbeing, Talent Match and more will be present on the day to offer advice.

Cllr Mark Rowley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for housing, communications and youth, said: “World Mental Health Awareness Day is hugely beneficial for those seeking help or advice regarding any mental health concerns they may have.

“I am extremely pleased that the Kettering Futures Partnership and local organisations, such as Kettering Mind, who are one of the largest mental health charities in Northamptonshire, are making this facility available to offer their professional help.”

Kettering Futures Partnership is made up of numerous organisations that are working across the Kettering borough to improve quality of life.

Head of customer services at Kettering Council, Julie Trahern, said: “Poor mental health can affect residents in many different ways, it is events like this that positively contribute to individuals and their families suffering by offering help and guidance that is specifically tailored to each individual in need.”