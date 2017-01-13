Men who may have been armed with gun and meat cleaver rob Kettering bookies

Police are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at Ladbrokes in Kettering’s High Street.

The incident happened at about 5.30pm on Tuesday, January 10, when three offenders entered the shop and threatened staff with weapons before making off with a quantity of cash.

A police spokesman said the weapons used may have been a handgun and a meat cleaver.

The suspects were all wearing sports clothes and face coverings.

They ran off to the back of the Marks & Spencer car park, crossed Commercial Street and went into Cromwell Road where they got into a vehicle and drove off.

Officers would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident or who saw any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.