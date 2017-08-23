Men denying splashing 'noxious substance' on four people in Northampton town centre

Four men have appeared in court charged with splashing four people with ammonia in Northampton town centre.

Jake Price, 22, Taishon Whittaker, 26, and Frank Taylor, 24, all from Wellingborough, appeared alongside Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, from Ecton, at Northampton Crown Court today (August 23).

They all pleaded not guilty to maliciously throwing ammonia at four people in an incident that took place on July 23 at around 4.45am in the Drapery.

The four men were remanded in custody. A trial date is yet to be set.