Men demand money during attempted robbery at Thrapston shop

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men went into a shop and demanded money.

Officers are investigating the attempted robbery which took place in Thrapston on Monday, January 23.

A police spokesman said: “Just after 6.30pm, two men went into the One Stop shop, Oundle Road, and demanded money.

“They were refused and left empty handed.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the attempted theft, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.