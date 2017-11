Two men will appear in court this morning after being charged over a burglary in Kettering.

Lee Carmichael, 36, from Lingfield Walk in Corby, and John McMillan, also 36, from Upland Road in Northampton, will appear before magistrates in Northampton.

The pair have been charged over an alleged burglary at a house in Havelock Street, Kettering, just after 2am on Monday (November 13).