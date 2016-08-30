Men armed with sledgehammer and knife attempt to rob Corby store

Two men armed with a sledgehammer and a knife threatened staff at a Corby shop in an attempted armed robbery.
The incident took place at the One Stop shop in Studfall Avenue on Sunday (August 28) at about 11.30pm.
The offenders entered through the back of the store. One of the men assaulted a member of staff and restrained them while the other suspect demanded money.
A second staff member barricaded herself into a room and called the police.
The offenders left empty handed, unable to get into the safe.
The first offender, who was carrying a medium sized sledge hammer, is described as a white man, 6ft tall and of athletic build.
He was wearing a dark grey hooded top and dark navy jogging bottoms with black shoes. He had a dark grey lycra face covering.
The second offender, who was carrying a large knife, is described as a white male of medium build.
He was wearing black or dark navy Nike tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with white trim and a dark navy or black coat with a yellow collar and a thin yellow band across each upper arm.
He had on white gloves, a black woollen hat and a black face covering.
Police have released CCTV images of the offenders.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.