Memorial match for Thrapston teenager Ben Walker to take place at Peterborough United

A special match in memory of a teenage footballer who suffered a suspected heart attack during a match will be played at Peterborough United.

Ben Walker, 15, of Thrapston, fell on the pitch in front of horrified teammates and onlookers as his side Thrapston Town Juniors FC were playing on Friday. April 28.

Tributes and flowers at Thrapston Town FC

The sports-mad teenager, who was also an avid cricketer, was rushed to hospital but sadly passed away later that day.

Now, a special game between Peterborough United under-15s and Thrapston under-15s will take place at the ABAX Stadium at 6.30pm on Monday, May 22.

Ben spent time watching Posh and a spokesman for the club said it was keen to do something to support the family at this difficult time.

All money donated at the game will go directly to the family and the club will donate a signed shirt to be auctioned at a later date.

Posh under-15s manager Sam Darlow said: “When we heard the news of Ben’s tragic death, we wanted to do something as a football club to try and help the family and friends at this difficult time.

“Since finding out the news we have been in contact with Thrapston and have arranged this game between Thrapston Under-15s and ourselves as an academy at the ABAX Stadium.

“We are really hopeful the football community can come along and show a united front to support the family at this time.”

The football club are urging as many supporters to come along and watch the game and give generously to help the family as they come to terms with their unexpected loss.

Ben Walker, 15. died of a heart attack mid-way through a football match he was playing

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “I think it is very important at this time that we try and support the family and the club at this difficult time.

“Ben was doing something that he loved. We have worked closely with Thrapston Football Club to get this game arranged and I urge as many people as possible to come along and show their support for his family and friends.”

All entry to the game will be via a donation on the night (into collection buckets).