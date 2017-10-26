Meeting in Desborough over library proposals

A public meeting is taking place in Desborough tonight concerning the future of the town’s library.

Northamptonshire County Council has created three options for the future of library services in the county, with several facing the option of being run by volunteers or closing.

Desborough Library is one of the libraries which could be affected by the proposals put forward as part of the council’s effort to save a further £9.6m.

The meeting is taking place tonight (Thursday, October 26) at 8pm in the Ritz, Desborough, to find out what the proposals mean and to look at a campaign to save the library.

