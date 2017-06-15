Medieval festival returns to Wellingborough this weekend

It will be an action-packed weekend of fun for all the family in Wellingborough this weekend when the medieval festival returns.

Now in its fifth year, the two-day event kick-starts on Saturday and will once again transport the town centre back to the Middle Ages.

Visitors can expect to see knights on horseback, street entertainers in character, ferret racing and magic shows taking place across various locations including Market Street, Tithe Barn lawn and Croyland Gardens.

John Cable, executive director of the Wellingborough Business Improvement District (BID), which organises the event every year, said: “We are very excited to declare the launch of the 2017 medieval festival on Saturday.

“We’re hoping the weather will stay dry and people will turn out to see what’s on offer.

“Now in our fifth year, we’re confident this is the biggest and best festival yet and we truly hope everyone will come along and enjoy the community spirit.”

Youngsters will have the opportunity to dress-up in medieval costume and joust on hobby horses at Wellingborough Museum and there will be medieval dancing for all.

Colourful characters from the Middle Ages will mingle with visitors to give them a sense of authenticity as they walk round the attractions.

A circus workshop, medieval bazaar and arts and craft fair also feature on the programme of events.