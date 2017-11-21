McDonald’s staff help with clean-up of Raunds play areas

Volunteers from a fast-food restaurant took time out to re-paint equipment at two play areas in Raunds.

McDonald’s franchisee Perry Akhtar and crew from his Raunds and Wellingborough restaurants recently teamed up with Raunds Town Council to spruce up the children’s play areas.

Some of the equipment was re-painted

The group of ten volunteers helped with the clean-up of the Saddlers Play Area, off Weighbridge Way, and Bassfords Recreation Ground, in Marshalls Road, Raunds.

The team re-painted play equipment, railings, and the youth shelter which was covered in graffiti.

The group teamed up with deputy mayor Cllr Richard Levell, Cllr Lee Wilkes, and council officers Daisy Burton and Emma Williams.

Mr Akhtar, who owns and operates seven McDonald’s restaurants across Northamptonshire, said: “I was really proud to see everyone come together to help the local community.

The volunteers helped spruce up two play areas in Raunds

“It’s a key priority of ours to ensure that our local spaces remain an enjoyable place to live, work and visit.

“As a business, we understand the important role that we play in making the area a better place and I’d like to thank everyone for taking part.”

Cllr Levell said: “We were really pleased to join forces with the staff from McDonald’s to help maintain the local play area and youth shelter.

“The day was really successful and I would like to thank everyone for taking part.

“It’s so important to look after our environment and the partnership with McDonald’s is one way to facilitate this.

“I look forward to organising our next partnership clean-up event.”

As well as getting involved in community projects such as these, McDonald’s restaurants patrol in the vicinity of their restaurants several times a day to collect all litter that has been discarded, regardless of its origin.

Crew members across the UK cover a total of 3,000 miles each week on litter patrols, which equates to 150,000 miles a year and the distance of five marathons each year per store.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “To win the war on litter everyone needs to work together, with businesses having an exciting part to play.

“McDonald’s Love Where You Live initiative, together with their day-to-day commitment to tackling the problem through their litter patrols and their ongoing support Keep Britain Tidy, is an example of how a business can make a real difference.”

Since McDonald’s began supporting the ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign in 2010, more than 1,900 events and activity days have been organised by restaurant staff in the UK, involving more than 57,000 volunteers.

In England specifically, 2015 saw 269 events take place with a total of 11,371 people taking part.

In addition to the annual Keep Britain Tidy litter events and daily patrols, many restaurants have also now begun to get involved in events such as painting walls and replanting trees and flowers that improve local community areas.